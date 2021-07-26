Kenny Omega provides an update on AEW's upcoming console game and its potential release date

In November of 2020, Kenny Omega officially announced that AEW was working on a console video game with former WWE developer, Yuke's. While there haven't been many updates in recent months, Omega and the team at Yuke's have been hard at work.

Kenny Omega was a recent guest on Wrestling Observer Radio to discuss all things AEW. When the subject of AEW's upcoming video game came up, Omega glowingly discussed the process of putting it together. The AEW World Champion's excitement was apparent during the conversation.

"So far we've got a lot of cool things incorporated into the game that I think fans are gonna really love," Kenny Omega said. "We're starting to work on some more of the character models, and not many of them are 100% complete, but when you see them come together, and you see them start to look more like the person that they're supposed to be. Then you see the wrestling engine, and how the matches are starting to flow in the gameplay, it starts very bare-bones and everyone has placeholder moves, but when you start to see the actual movesets get plugged in and various other systems that we're incorporating, it gets really exciting."

Kenny Omega says AEW's first console game will "hopefully" be out next year

While many fans are very excited to get their hands on this game, Kenny Omega reminded everyone that the company doesn't plan to rush its release.While AEW and Yukes hope to release the game next year, it's impossible to commit to a solid date at this time.

"So far, so good, but it's going to be a process, and I've said this before, but it's not something that we're rushing," Omega added. "We do plan to hopefully get it out by next year. But [we] can't commit to a solid date just in case."

Are you excited about the AEW console game? Will it be a day one purchase for you when it hopefully comes out in 2022? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

