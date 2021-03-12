Kenny Omega publicly addresses AEW Revolution's "explosion" ending

The botched explosion ending to AEW Revolution's Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch between AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley has been heavily criticized by fans and journalists alike. There have been various reports that many backstage were furious by the dud explosion and the pyrotechnics company not being apolegetic.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Kenny Omega provided a public statement in regards to the botched ending. Omega stated:

“Yeah, it was really deflating to do so much preparation, test the explosions, have them be impressive in the rehearsal, and then have it be something so much different than what was promised. It made me appreciate everyone who worked hard and did their part even more, though. But like you said, we really wanted to have a good one, and we added real barbed wire to help with the feeling of danger so we really risked a lot. Again, I loved the match, glad we did it, sucks about the finale.”

AEW was able to bounce back well on this week's Dynamite from the underwhelming close to the pay-per-view. The company used Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston to explain the reaction to the "explosion" and had Don Callis and Kenny Omega garner heat for the angle. It will be interesting to see how the company further moves on from some of their most negative feedback.

Kenny Omega to challenge for the IMPACT World Title at Rebellion

AEW Revolution wasn't the only time Kenny Omega has been in the wrestling headlines this week. Scott D'Amore announced on this week's IMPACT Wrestling that IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann will face TNA Heavyweight Champion Moose in a Title Unification Match at this Saturday's Sacrifice event, with the winner facing Omega in a Title vs Title Match at Rebellion on April 24th.

This marks the first world title that Kenny Omega will compete for in his quest to become a belt collector. Omega also earned the opportunity by pinning the current IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann in a six-man tag main event back at Hard To Kill in January. Regardless of who he meets, this will be a highly anticipated main event that should shake the landscape of professional wrestling.

With so much on Kenny Omega's plate, it has to be argued that he may be the biggest star in the wrestling business right now. Whether you agree or disagree, he has had a very noteworthy 2021 already and does not seem to be slowing down anytime soon.