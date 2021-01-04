Kenny Omega reacts to Kota Ibushi's double championship win at Wrestle Kingdom 15

In the aftermath of Wrestle Kingdom 15, Kenny Omega took to Twitter and sent out a message for his former tag team partner Kota Ibushi. The reigning AEW World Champion had a short congratulatory message for the newly crowned IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Champion.

Much like the majority of the wrestling world, Omega also seemed quite glad that Ibushi finally got his moment on a big stage and had the pleasure of lifting two of New Japan's most prestigious titles.

Here is what Kenny Omega wrote in Japanese on Twitter:

ようやくですね。

おめでとう。 — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) January 4, 2021

The tweet roughly translates as: "Finally. Congrats."

Omega himself is a former IWGP Heavyweight Champion and when the former Bullet Club leader first won the title, it was Ibushi and The Young Bucks who were the first to congratulate him.

Despite the win though, Ibushi will have to prepare himself for Night 2 of Wrestle Kingdom 15, as The Golden Star will defend both his titles against Jay White. Switchblade has had Ibushi's number, however, the latter will look to finally get a win over White in the final match of Wrestle Kingdom 15.

Kenny Omega and Kota Ibushi's history

Kenny Omega and Kota Ibushi have worked alongside each other through the majority of their careers. The two men initially started out at DDT Pro Wrestling and despite being among two of the best singles competitors in the world, Ibushi and Omega were considered as one of the most thrilling tag teams on earth.

After Omega had joined Bullet Club, he parted ways with his fellow Golden Lover for a while, before the duo eventually reunited in NJPW. Upon their reunion, The Golden Star started competing once again as a tag team, while accompanying each other to ringside during their respective big singles matches.

Congratulations to Kota Ibushi on becoming the IWGP World Heavyweight and Intercontinental Champion 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 #njpw #njwk15 pic.twitter.com/X8dHMET9vn — FITE (@FiteTV) January 4, 2021

While Omega was still a part of The Bullet Club/The Elite, he along with The Young Bucks and Kota Ibushi formed The Golden Elite as another sub-group. Currently, all four men are champions, with Omega being in possession of the AEW World Title, whereas, The Young Bucks are the AEW Tag Team Champions. Ibushi has now also added two titles to his collection, courtesy of the IWGP Heavyweight and IC Titles.