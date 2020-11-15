Kenny Omega has announced the launch of his new website kennyomega.co via Twitter.

Kenny Omega told fans to check out the website, which he claims will change and evolve as time goes on. He even informed fans that he will use the website to make some cool announcements.

Please check out a little something that will change and evolve as time goes by. Probably some real cool announcements to come.https://t.co/WoUCeByz04 — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) November 14, 2020

Kenny Omega recently scored a victory over Adam Page at AEW Full Gear, making him the new number one contender for the AEW World Championship. The current champion, Jon Moxley, defeated Eddie Kingston to retain his title. AEW has confirmed that Kenny Omega will challenge Moxley for the title on the Dec. 2 episode of AEW Dynamite.

Kenny Omega claims that 'History will be made' on his new website

The details around Kenny Omega's website are sparse so far. The website features a massive countdown clock that is counting down from 12 days. Just above the clock is the words "History will be made." This clearly suggests that Omega plans to make a huge announcement 12 days from today on Nov. 26.

Apparently, there is a special offer for the first 5000 fans who subscribe to it. This, of course, caused fans of The Cleaner, Kenny Omega to rush to subscribe. On subscription, the new members receive a message stating that they have a chance to be one of the five thousand.

This message appears to be sent in collaboration with Mailchimp, which is an all-in-one marketing platform that helps you manage and talk to your clients, customers, and other interested parties. This suggests that this website could have something to do with a business-related venture for Omega.

I have no idea what it is but I'm excited af! pic.twitter.com/QMJjSkdBuf — Uce (@TribalChiefUce) November 14, 2020

The website has yet another countdown clock, which is scheduled to provide fans with a clue in two days. The site also includes a menu bar, which forwards visitors to a host of other websites including the AEW, AEW Games, The Elite YouTube channel, and the AEW Shop.

The true purpose of the website is still shrouded in mystery. It will be great to see what this website is all about and what Kenny Omega has in store. Fans will have to wait two more days to get any new insights about this new venture.