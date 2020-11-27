Kenny Omega discussed the possibility of retirement in an interview with Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp. Omega also recalled how he came close to retirement back in 2015 when he was working with NJPW. Kenny Omega also discussed how he plans to slowly move into retirement when the time is right.

Kenny Omega discussed his tentative retirement plans when the topic of Cody Rhodes' retirement came up. Kenny Omega talked about how he has things that are keeping him busy outside of wrestling, and when he does feel he cannot wrestle anymore, he hopes to go out in a blaze of glory.

"Things that I do in the video game, world anime and, bodybuilding, fitness, all that stuff, these are interests of mine outside of wrestling. So I'm keeping busy. But I just want to make sure that if for some reason something happens in the ring, or outside of it, or whatever, you never know what's going to happen, that I exit without regrets. Right now. I could not put a number on how long I will be active as a performer. I don't want to say that I'm going to do it until I just can't physically do it anymore. It's a scary thought. Hopefully, I just know when it's time and until it is time, I'm just going to try to burn the candle on both ends and go out in a blaze of glory rather than just kind of hang around in a ring longer than I should." H/t Fightful

Kenny Omega nearly retired before the AJ Styles turn in NJPW

For those who do not know, Kenny Omega is a Superstar in Japan and for a long time, was an important part of NJPW or New Japan Pro Wrestling. Omega worked with New Japan from 2010 till 2019, when he left the company to join AEW. In his interview with Fightful, Kenny Omega spoke about how he came close to retirement even before he could perform the infamous coup for AJ Styles' leadership of Bullet Club.

"I remember right before we did the AJ Styles turn. But earlier on in the year before, I had a very terrible herniation in my neck. It was the first time I ever had asked for time off in professional wrestling. I lost all power on the right side of my body and I thought that that was it. I thought that I was going to have to wrap it up and maybe I was already sort of winding down. I was able luckily enough to to turn it around. I think one of the greatest things I can ever ask for is being able to decide what time that is. It'd be great if I could, but unfortunately, as wrestlers, and doing what we do, we sometimes don't have the ability to choose. In a heartbeat, these things can just fade and or they can be taken away from you. So all I'm trying to do is just kind of dip my fingers and toes as much as I as long as I can. I'm making sure that all these things that that I do take on as responsibilities are things that I enjoy outside of wrestling so that, you know, there's never a dull moment." H/t Fightful

Kenny Omega is scheduled to face Jon Moxley on the 2nd of December at AEW Winter is Coming. Omega became the No. 1 contender after he beat Hangman Page in a match at AEW Full Gear. The contract has been signed from Kenny Omega's end, and he is ready for the match that he believes will decide who the best in the business is.

Kenny Omega's retirement scare is a scare for all fans. Luckily the wrestling world was not denied the chance to continue to witness the phenomenal abilities of The Cleaner back in 2015, and hopefully, Kenny Omega will not have to consult those retirement plans anytime soon.