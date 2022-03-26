"This one wasn't fun" - Kenny Omega reflects on his iconic match against current stablemates from 4 years ago

Kenny Omega has looked back on The Golden Lovers' match against The Young Bucks from four years ago. At NJPW Strong Style Evolved, Omega went toe-to-toe with his current Elite stablemates, while teaming up with his long-term tag team partner, Kota Ibushi.

During his time in NJPW, Omega won several titles, including the IWGP Heavyweight Championship. He is also the former leader of the Bullet Club under which he formed The Elite with The Young Bucks. Omega later went on to reunite with his Golden Lovers tag team partner Ibushi.

Taking to Twitter, Omega reflected on The Golden Lovers' match with The Young Bucks by claiming that it wasn't fun for him to cross paths with Matt and Nick Jackson.

"This one wasn't fun." - wrote Omega.

Check out Omega's tweet below:

The former AEW World Champion also received a response from Kota Ibushi. The Golden Star replied to Omega in Japanese, which translated to:

"But it should be my favorite match."

Check out Ibushi's reply to Omega here:

Dutch Mantell recently claimed that Kenny Omega reminded him of WWE legend

Dutch Mantell recently stated in an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling that Kenny Omega reminded him of WWE legend, Jerry 'The King' Lawler.

"I think [Kenny] Omega maybe because he has good timing and he knows where to put stuff in," said Mantell. "I will say Omega to him (Jerry "The King" Lawler). What made Lawler so great, no move was wasted, and there was a time for it, a reason for it. Everything he did had a reason," said Mantell. "Jake "The Snake" was another one. Nothing was wasted, everything meant something. I'll say Omega or Danielson." [34:15 onwards]

Check out the entire Dutch Mantell interview below:

Kenny Omega is currently on the shelf recovering from injury. The former AEW World Champion lost the world championship at Full Gear 2021 to Hangman Adam Page before deciding to go on a break from in-ring competition.

It remains to be seen when Omega will be returning to AEW and if he will get back into the AEW World Title picture immediately upon his return.

Would you like to see Omega back in the title picture when he returns to in-ring competition? Sound off below!

