Former AEW Champion remembers Scott Hall

Scott Hall was a legend to many fans worldwide, including former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega. The latter recently revealed how "cool" it was when he first met him.

The Hall of Famer died at 63 after suffering three heart attacks. He was on life support and was taken off. After a few hours, he passed away surrounded by friends and family.

Hall was one of the most famous faces in pro wrestling, especially at the height of the Monday Night Wars. He was a master of the mic accompanied by a charisma that few have matched.

After his demise, Kenny Omega recalled seeing him as Razor Ramon. He further claimed that it was the coolest thing when he met him 25 years after seeing him onscreen.

"He was the coolest when I’d watch him as Razer and just as cool when I’d met him 25 years later. Always meet your heroes if you can. Some turn out awesome, like Scott. RIP," Omega wrote.

Omega is one of the many fans who grew up watching and getting influenced by Hall, calling him one of his 'heroes.' Hall's death is a loss not only to his family but to the fans and the industry. He will be missed!

How many companies did Scott Hall wrestle for?

Scott Hall was best known for his tenures in WWE, WCW, and TNA/Impact Wrestling. But before he became Razor Ramon, which made him a legit star in the eyes of millions, he got his start in the NWA territories in 1984.

This eventually led to a four-year stint with the American Wrestling Association from 1985 to 1989. During that time, he wrestled extensively in New Japan Pro Wrestling. From 1989 to 1991, he appeared in the Catch Wrestling Association, World Wrestling Council, and a short run in WCW.

He eventually settled in WCW in 1991 as The Diamond Studd. Here, Hall seemed to start creating the slick-back look with the toothpick. He fully metamorphosed into Razor Ramon when he came to WWE (then WWF) in 1992.

The rest, as they say, is history!

