Kenny Omega retains his AEW Championship on this week's Dynamite 

Kenny Omega put his AEW Championship on the line against the winner of Casino Battle Royal Jungle Boy on this week's AEW Dynamite.

Despite Jungle Boy putting up a tremendous fight, Kenny Omega was successful in retaining his AEW Championship. As expected, the match had ample time, and the two stars left no stone unturned to ensure they delivered a pay-per-view worthy match for the fans in attendance and watching at home.

V-TRIGGER followed by a SNAP DRAGON. Tune into @tntdrama now to watch #AEWDynamite LIVE! pic.twitter.com/FqnDYUUwLT — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 27, 2021

Unlike the recent Kenny Omega matches, which featured plenty of outside shenanigans, this week's championship defense was clean. The referee asked The Good Brothers, who were on Omega's side, and Marko Stunt and Luchasaurus, who were on Jungle Boy, to clear the ringside.

While Kenny Omega dominated the earlier portions of the match, the resilience of Jungle Boy came into play when he successfully countered Omega's attempts to lay him down with the One-Winged Angel on two occasions.

Jungle Boy was inches away from stunning the wrestling world when he locked in the Snare Trap on the AEW Champion twice. However, in the end, Omega poked the eyes of Jungle Boy, which allowed him to send the challenger face-first onto the turnbuckle.

Kenny Omega retains the AEW World Championship on #AEWDynamite! pic.twitter.com/W0PGnzFkVD — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 27, 2021

The spot turned the tide in favor of Omega as he then connected a V-Trigger, a Tiger Driver 98, and finally the One-Winged Angel to retain his AEW Championship after a grueling battle.

Christian Cage attacked Kenny Omega in the post-match segment on AEW Dynamite

Moments after the match ended, Kenny Omega was about to lay down Jungle Boy again by hitting him with his AEW Championship. However, Christian Cage came to Jungle Boy's rescue and attacked Omega.

Things completely turned in Omega's favor when Matt Hardy, Private Party and AEW Tag Team Champions Young Bucks emerged to take down Christian Cage.

What a WILD ending to Saturday Night #AEWDynamite! pic.twitter.com/ZvOwKmqzTW — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 27, 2021

The show ended with all the heels standing tall while Captain Charisma and Jungle Boy were down and out. By the looks of it, Christian could enter the AEW Championship soon after he finishes his business with Matt Hardy.

It's safe to assume that Christian could be next in line for a shot at the AEW Championship after his impending match with Matt Hardy.

Did you enjoy the AEW Championship between Kenny Omega and Jungle Boy? Do you think Christian Cage should earn a shot at Omega's title? Sound off in the comments section below.

