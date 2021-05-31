Kenny Omega retains his AEW Championship at Double or Nothing 2021 in controversial fashion

Kenny Omega had an uphill task defending his AEW Championship against Orange Cassidy and PAC in a three-way match at AEW Double or Nothing 2021. However, thanks to assistance from Don Callis, Omega was able to retain his title.

Heading into the pay-per-view, virtually no one expected the AEW Championship to change hands. Despite this, the match was an edge-of-the-seat banger, with several moments where it felt like a new champion could be crowned.

Orange Cassidy delivered the performance of his career, with the fans firmly on his side throughout the contest. PAC, who felt like a third-wheel in the match during the build-up, was also tremendous here, playing the perfect anti-hero.

However, the star of the show was Kenny Omega, who has yet again proved why he's the best wrestler in the world at the moment. His despicable, heelish act of laying down PAC with multiple shots on the head with his championships elicited genuine hate from the fans.

The icing on the cake was when he literally stole the win from Orange Cassidy's hands by rolling him up for the victory. Though the outcome was not what the fans wanted to see, it was the right one nonetheless.

What's next for AEW Champion Kenny Omega?

Despite falling short of winning the AEW Championship, both PAC and Orange Cassidy lost nothing in defeat. Both can legitimately lay claim to the title and seek out another shot sometime down the line.

However, Omega's imminent challenger seems to be the winner of the Casino Battle Royale, Jungle Boy. Considering how lovable a babyface Jungle Boy is, a match with Omega could be a tremendous showcase for the rising star.

Though there's little chance he'll win the title, he could cement his position as the future of AEW with a memorable outing.

Do you think Kenny Omega should have lost his AEW Championship at Double or Nothing 2021? If yes, who should have won it instead? Sound off in the comments section below.