Kenny Omega reveals why match against Jon Moxley is such a challenge on AEW Dynamite

Kenny Omega, one of the most vital wrestlers currently in AEW, is on the verge of one of his biggest matches with Jon Moxley for the AEW World Heavyweight Championship.

However, in a recent interview on Wrestling Observer Radio, Kenny Omega opened up on the issues that AEW wrestlers face due to commercial breaks. His match against Jon Moxley will also be taking place on Dynamite, and there will be ad breaks.

Kenny Omega on why match with Jon Moxley will be a challenge on AEW Dynamite

Kenny Omega is known for having an idea about the sort of matches he wants to deliver when working. In his coming match with Jon Moxley, however, Kenny Omega is not looking forward to the ads. Omega admitted that PIP and ads broke the rhythm of the matches and made it difficult for wrestlers.

"I take a look at the format when it's given to me. I am open for as much time and as much viewership as possible. However, it works out, it works out. I like being in the ring for long periods of time. I don't mean in the selfish way either. Again, I like those moments where you can just feel emotion. Whether it's your own, whether it's your opponent, whether it's the crowd, the energy and the atmosphere. I feel that when you're working against the clock it's tough to let that set in."

"I feel that it would be great to have a full match, one that isn't hindered by multiple commercial breaks, especially the ones where you just go dark. Even PIP (Picture In Picture), it's different. It's a pay-per-view match but we are working it within the limits of a television schedule. Again, there's been great TV matches, it's not impossible, it's clearly not impossible. It has been done. I like challenges, and if I did the same thing over and over and over again, I'd be bored out of my mind."

Kenny Omega talked about how he enjoyed his match with PAC due to the lack of ads while the match was going on.

"Having a bigger main event on a television show is the same sort of challenge that I had in the 30-minute Iron Man match with PAC, but I enjoyed it so much, because I had time to actually soak it in, and to actually make every little move count, and to sort of give more of a real performance that I'm comfortable with giving."

"But again, I do like being uncomfortable and I do like having ads to recall. This is a situation where yes, it's a main event title match but with TV time remaining and you have sort of a hard time you have to hit, otherwise you go black, that's it."

"Moxley's right there with me, I think we're going to be fine."

This is not the first time that Kenny Omega has faced Jon Moxley. Last year, he faced him at Full Gear, and on that occasion lost. Now, Omega has the opportunity to take revenge by taking away his AEW World Heavyweight Championship.