Kenny Omega reveals new information about the AEW console game

Ever since Kenny Omega announced that an AEW console video game was coming in partnership with former WWE 2K developer Yuke's, the wrestling game community has been waiting anxiously for every little piece of information they can get their hands on.

Lucky for them, Omega recently sat down with IGN Japan to talk about the game and released a lot of interesting tidbits. Some probably obvious to those familiar with wrestling video games, but some interesting reveals that people probably didn't see coming.

For starters, Omega confirmed that the game would include a campaign mode, as well as multiplayer (on and offline) and a create-a-wrestler mode.

People hoping to see GM mode return from the old WWE SmackDown vs. RAW series will be disappointed. It will not be in the AEW console game and is being planned exclusively for their upcoming mobile title.

The AEW console game is targeting a 2021 release date

While there is no concrete release date for the AEW console game, Omega hopes to see the game come out at some point this year, which you would probably expect to be sometime in the Fall. But nothing is guaranteed as the AEW EVP wants to make sure the game that comes out at release is a good one.

As far as the roster goes, Omega isn't sure how big the roster will be at the game's launch. But, he says that as the AEW roster continues to grow, so does the game's.

The only thing he did confirm as far as the roster goes is that his friend Michael Nakazawa would not be included in the game's launch version.

An interesting tidbit as it pertains to the game's movement. While WWE 2K relies on motion capture for the moves you see in the game, it certainly sounds like Omega would prefer that the AEW game's moves be animated like they were back in the day. He called GETA's animations "more accurate" than some of the motion capturing you see today.

Omega also states that he wants to make the reversals in the game easier to control and more fun for the player to use. It is something that has been a complaint of wrestling game fans for many years now.

Are you excited for AEW's first ever console game? What is the one thing you want to see in the game more than anything else? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.