Kenny Omega's blockbuster AEW All In match finally revealed – Reports

A recent report suggests that the AEW are planning two big matches for the former world champion, Kenny Omega, at both their All In and All Out PPVs.

Kenny Omega has had a decent run after his return to AEW TV. Although he has not done anything notable as a single's competitor, Omega alongside The Elite, have been involved in an amazing and bloodthirsty feud against the Blackpool Combat Club, which culminated at Blood and Guts.

Meanwhile, fans are still wondering who Omega's opponent could possibly be for the upcoming Wembley event, All In. Many were speculating Omega would finally square off against CM Punk for a big match after their alleged backstage fight. However, it seems unlikely to happen at this moment.

Nevertheless, recent rumors suggested that the former AEW World Champion would take on the Japanese star, Konosuke Takeshita, this coming after he aligned himself with Don Callis. As per the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the match between Omega and Takeshita is still in the plans, but may take place at the All Out PPV next month.

Nonetheless, the report also stated that Omega is rumored to be involved in a trios match alongside Hangman Adam Page and Kota Ibushi, against the team of Jay White, Juice Robinson and Konosuke Takeshita for the Wembley event. Here is what the report stated:

"The Kenny Omega vs. Konosuke Takeshita match may end up on All Out in Chicago, and a rumored match at All In was Omega, Adam Page and Kota Ibushi vs. Jay White, Juice Robinson and Takeshita."

How Kenny Omega feels about performing in front of a huge audience at AEW All In

The AEW "All In" event, set to take place at Wembley Stadium, is less than a month away, and is expected to be a sold out show with nearly 80k tickets already sold. Kenny Omega shared his experience on how he feels about performing in front of such large audience in an interview with Upprox:

"I've been in front of 10, 20, 40,000 people, and I’ve been to arenas and stadiums all over the world. So, how is it going to be when we’re in front of 70, 80,000, possibly more people (at All In)? I don’t know. But I know that it’s going to feel really special when I walk into that stadium before all the fans are in the building." [H/T Upprox]

Henceforth, fans should stay tuned for the official announcement of Kenny Omega's match for the upcoming Wembley show to find out who his opponent will be.

