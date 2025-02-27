Kenny Omega's first title match since AEW return confirmed 

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Kenny Omega would compete for one of AEW's top titles at the promotion's upcoming pay-per-view. His opponent for the event was confirmed on the latest edition of Wednesday Night Dynamite - the latter being Konosuke Takeshita of The Don Callis Family.

The February 26 edition of Dynamite was main evented by an International Championship match between Orange Cassidy and defending champion Konosuke Takeshita. The challenger had earned the opportunity by beating Roderick Strong last week in the first round of a Championship Series that had been announced at Grand Slam Australia, where Kenny Omega pinned the Alpha in a tag team match.

Unfortunately, the Freshly Squeezed star was unsuccessful at reclaiming the belt, which Takeshita retained after planting OC with a devastating finishing maneuver. With this victory, the Japanese phenomenon is moving ahead in the series and with his reign. He is now officially set to defend the International Title against Omega at AEW Revolution 2025 next month.

The Cleaner returned to All Elite Wrestling at Worlds End 2024 after being on the shelf for nearly a year due to severe diverticulitis. Notably, the former AEW World Champion has something to prove against Takeshita at the pay-per-view on March 9, as the latter holds two pinfall victories over him, including a singles win at All Out 2023.

It remains to be seen if The Best Bout Machine will succeed in his first championship battle following his comeback.

