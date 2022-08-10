Kenny Omega's iconic long-term tag team partner teases appearing in AEW, wants to face another former world champion 

New Japan Pro Wrestling star Kota Ibushi has teased the idea of appearing in AEW. The former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion is also the long-term tag team partner of Kenny Omega.

In a recent exchange on Twitter, Ibushi claimed that he had high expectations for Tony Khan's promotion. In addition, the Japanese sensation also responded to Twitter user @ErikaAnguita, mentioning that he would like to share the ring with Hangman Adam Page.

Ibushi's replies on Twitter can be seen below (tweets translated from Japanese to English via Google).

The Golden Star is no stranger to Omega, having teamed up with him on numerous occasions in the past.

The duo even reunited in NJPW after Ibushi saved the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion from being assaulted by the likes of Cody Rhodes and Hangman Page during the Bullet Club Civil War a few years ago.

Ibushi also faced Page at ROH Supercard of Honor XII in 2018. The former was victorious over the current AEW star on that occasion.

Kenny Omega is seemingly on the verge of returning and was teased in a dream match against El Hijo Del Vikingo

Omega has been sidelined with multiple injuries since his world title clash against Hangman Adam Page at last year's AEW Full Gear pay-per-view.

Since then, the former AEW World Champion is yet to compete inside the squared circle. However, Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide has teased the possibility of Omega competing in a dream match against El Hijo Del Vikingo TripleMania XXX: Mexico City.

According to AAA President Dorian Roldan, Kenny Omega is currently being pushed as a top name in a fan vote that will decide who Vikingo will defend his title against.

The Canadian star is also a former AAA Mega Champion, a title he was forced to vacate due to injuries. Omega and Vikingo were initially set to cross paths but the match never occurred.

