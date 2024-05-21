Kenny Omega’s potential AEW return storyline called “the stupidest angle ever” by veteran

Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega recently called out Dave Meltzer, possibly as part of a storyline. A former WCW veteran called it the stupidest possible angle. The veteran in question is Disco Inferno.

Kenny Omega has been out of action for quite some time now due to a serious medical condition. He recently made his return on AEW Dynamite before he was taken out by The New Elite and sent back to hospital. During his absence from the ring, Omega has been quite active on Twitch, where he talks about wrestling as well.

Kenny recently called out Dave Meltzer for giving away five stars to multiple matches. Meltzer later claimed that Omega is doing an angle with Will Ospreay over the star ratings of their matches. Disco Inferno shared his thoughts on the potential angle.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 Official podcast recently, Disco lashed out at AEW regarding the potential angle:

"Dave tweeted it's part of an angle, so my question is... dude this is the stupidest angle ever in the history of professional wrestling. If guys are literally gonna be wrestling over Dave Meltzer's star ratings like your whole company has jumped the shark. You got, you went and got Will Ospreay, and paid him a fortune and you're literally just gonna bring him in here and just have him make the storylines? Bro, that's literally the storyline he is doing right now." [2:21-2:51]

Veteran says Kenny Omega and others calling themselves best is "silly"

Kenny Omega is also known as, 'The Best Bout Machine' but recently Kazuchika Okada claimed he is the best bout machine now. WCW veteran Disco Inferno stated that Omega, Okada, and Will Ospreay fighting over their match ratings is silly:

"Kenny Omega calls himself 'The Best Bout Machine,' Okada is calling himself 'The Best Bout Machine,' Ospreay says he has the best matches. Dude, literally all they're talking about is the ratings of your matches with each other, like how good your matches are. That does not resonate with soap opera storytelling in my opinion, it's just silly." [2:52-3:16]

Moreover, Disco also said that Dave Meltzer should not be the focal point of angles in AEW. Only time will tell if Tony Khan will heed what Disco had to say.

