Kenny Omega's potential AEW Championship challengers at Double or Nothing announced

AEW will turn to the rankings to determine Kenny Omega's challenger for the AEW World Championship at Double or Nothing.

Next week on Dynamite, the two top-ranked contenders, PAC and Orange Cassidy, will go one-on-one in a No. 1 contender's match. The winner will face Kenny Omega at Double or Nothing on May 30 for the AEW World Championship.

Tony Schiavone made the official announcement tonight in the presence of Kenny Omega, who was showcasing his usual cocky, complacent persona. The champion very much downplayed the idea of Orange Cassidy having any chance of defeating PAC next week.

Kenny Omega will next defend against PAC or Orange Cassidy

Kenny Omega's shots brought out Orange Cassidy, who Omega continued to belittle and ended up stealing his glasses, giving them to Michael Nakazawa.

The live crowd at Daily's Place was firmly behind Orange Cassidy in this segment. With PAC nowhere to be seen, you have to believe that Cassidy will win the match next week and face Kenny Omega at Double or Nothing.

Orange Cassidy had a star-making series of matches with Chris Jericho last summer. However, nothing really came of it after the feud ended with Cassidy on top at last year's All Out pay-per-view.

This will give AEW the chance to once again move him to the top of the card in a match where he will be perceived as the heavy underdog. While there's still a chance that PAC could win, tonight's interaction between Omega and Cassidy makes it seem that won't be the case.

What are your thoughts on Kenny Omega's potential opponents at Double or Nothing? Would you rather see PAC or Orange Cassidy in that spot? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.