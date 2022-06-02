Kenny Omega's legendary NJPW rival debuts on AEW Dynamite, seemingly accepts CM Punk's challenge for Forbidden Door

The Ace of New Japan Pro Wrestling Hiroshi Tanahashi made his AEW debut tonight on Dynamite as CM Punk awaited his challenger for Forbidden Door.

Punk had just concluded his match alongside FTR against Max Caster and the Sons of a Gunn, before taking to the microphone to lay down his challenge for Forbidden Door. It was then that Tanahashi made his presence known, seemingly accepting Punk's challenge as the AEW champion held his belt up.

Fans may remember Tanahashi as one of Kenny Omega's legendary rivals during his time with NJPW. The Ace won the G1 Climax in 2018 and went on to challenge Omega for the IWGP Heavyweight title at Wrestle Kingdom 13 in 2019.

It was at the Wrestle Kingdom event where Tanahashi dethroned the Cleaner in what has been Omega's final New Japan match till date. Outside of his rivalry with the former AEW champ, Tanahashi is an eight-time former IWGP Heavyweight champion, two-time Intercontinental champion, three-time United States champion, and three-time IWGP Tag Team champion, and has won the G1 Climax on three occasions.

The New Japan franchise player is yet to ever face CM Punk, so should their match be made official for Forbidden Door, fans can look forward to a truly interpromotional dream match.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far