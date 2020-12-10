Former WWE Superstar and ECW legend Jerry Lynn recently took to Twitter and had a message for AEW World Champion Kenny Omega. Fans are aware that Kenny Omega has been one of the most talked-about names in all of pro-wrestling over the past week or so.

Tonight on AEW Dynamite, Kenny Omega had a lot to say about his big AEW World title win over Jon Moxley at AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming. He stated that everyone fell for it, including Tony Khan and AEW producer Jerry Lynn. Omega also made it clear that there's "so much more coming".

Lynn responded to Omega on Twitter and said that he would kick out of the One Winged Angel, a move which aided Omega in winning the World title last week. Omega wasn't happy with Lynn's comments, and responded to the tweet, stating that he would re-retire Lynn "faster than an Abadon match".

I’d re-retire you faster than an Abadon match, Jerry. — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) December 10, 2020

Kenny Omega has been nothing but impressive as a heel

It's only been a week since Kenny Omega won the AEW World title by turning heel during his outing with Jon Moxley, and he's receiving major praise for the way he is handling his character as a bad guy. Omega as a heel is an incredibly entertaining guy on Twitter if the above exchange is any indication.

Kenny Omega's hint that a lot more is about to come, is bound to keep fans hooked to the product as we move forward. Here's hoping we get to see more of Omega's roasts on Twitter in the coming weeks, as it will only help his heel persona get more over with the fans.