Kenny Omega secures massive role outside AEW

Kenny Omega returned to the ring recently after a year of absence. He has now secured a massive role outside AEW.

Omega is widely regarded as one of the best professional wrestlers in the world. He was one of the founding members of All Elite Wrestling in 2019, alongside The Young Bucks and Cody Rhodes. The Best Bout Machine has delivered several stellar performances across the globe for various promotions, primarily NJPW. Apart from wrestling, he has an affinity for Japanese manga and video games.

Therefore, it was fitting that the AEW International Champion was involved in a voice role in Netflix's Devil May Cry animated series. His name was spotted in the credits for the show, as seen in the Reddit post below. The show's theme song is 'Rollin'' by Limp Bizkit, which was the track used by The Undertaker during his time as the American Bad**s.

Speedball Mike Bailey wants to follow in Kenny Omega's footsteps

Kenny Omega has been an inspiration for several younger wrestlers looking to break into the business. One of those wrestlers is Speedball Mike Bailey. After making a name for himself in TNA Wrestling, Mike Bailey debuted in AEW a couple of weeks ago in the International Championship Eliminator Tournament. Now, he will compete against Omega and Ricochet in a three-way match at Dynasty.

During a recent interview with The Takedown on SI, Mike Bailey claimed that his goal was to follow in Omega's footsteps.

"I started wrestling for DDT, which is the same promotion in Japan that Kenny Omega came up with. Trying to follow in his footsteps, and I mean that’s been the journey, that’s been the goal for me," he said. [H/T - 411MANIA]

It will be interesting to see if Bailey will be able to defeat Omega at Dynasty, especially with Ricochet also gunning for the International Title.

