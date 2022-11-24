Create

Kenny Omega seemingly takes a massive dig at released WWE Superstar on AEW Dynamite

By Uday Maggon
Modified Nov 24, 2022 08:31 AM IST
Kenny Omega is back inside the ring
Kenny Omega is back inside the ring!

The controversy continued on AEW Dynamite as Kenny Omega mocked released star Ace Steel during the Elite vs. Death Triangle match for the Trios Championship.

After CM Punk’s infamous media scrum, a backstage melee followed. It involved the Second City Saint and his trainer Ace Steel against the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega.

While there have been conflicting reports about what exactly happened, some reports have claimed that Ace Steel bit the Best Bout Machine. The former WWE producer was reportedly released by Tony Khan merely weeks after making his first televised appearance on Dynamite to help CM Punk rediscover his fire.

As part of the ongoing best-of-seven series between the Elite and Death Triangle for the AEW Trios Championship, the two teams faced off on Dynamite for their second match. During their clash, Kenny Omega bit his opponent in a clear mockery of the incident with Ace Steel back in September.

Omega biting an armOMG lol.#AEWDynamite

This wasn’t the only callback spot we saw during the match as the former AEW World Champion made the sleeping gesture made famous by CM Punk. It was a bold gesture, considering the show is taking place in the latter's hometown of Chicago this week.

However, the Young Bucks lost for the second straight time. The Death Triangle used a hammer again, this time on Matt Jackson, to pick up the pinfall. This puts the champions up 2-0 in the best-of-seven series.

😱 #DeathTriangle just notched up another W in the #BestOf7Series, after that epic battle against #TheELITE here on #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@BASTARDPAC @PENTAELZEROM @ReyFenixMx https://t.co/LhjeynFfe8

With all these references to CM Punk in the space of a few minutes, could we see the Second City Saint make yet another return to professional wrestling? Only time will tell.

Did you catch the references on Dynamite? Sound off in the comments below.

Edited by Angana Roy
