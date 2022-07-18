"He wanted to wrestle me" - Kenny Omega seemingly wanted to face a former world champion before signing with AEW

Shingo Takagi has indicated that Kenny Omega wanted to wrestle him before signing with AEW.

The former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion recently made his debut for Tony Khan's promotion at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view. At the show, he teamed up with Sting and Darby Allin to secure the win for the trio in a match against The Bullet Club.

During a recent interview with New Japan Pro Wrestling, Takagi recalled hearing from the press that former Bullet Club leader Omega had expressed his desire to step into the ring with him:

"In December 2018, at those last Korakuen Hall events, I heard from the press that Kenny Omega wanted to wrestle me the next year. Then he left, so I’d always had in mind that he wanted to wrestle me in AEW. So I always had the place in the back of my mind," said Takagi.

NJPW Global @njpwglobal



Could



Check out Shingo Takagi's G1 interview!



#njpw 'I heard *he* wanted to wrestle me, and then he left, so I always had (AEW) in the back of my mind'Could #G1CLIMAX32 open a Forbidden Door to other big US matches?Check out Shingo Takagi's G1 interview! 'I heard *he* wanted to wrestle me, and then he left, so I always had (AEW) in the back of my mind'Could #G1CLIMAX32 open a Forbidden Door to other big US matches? Check out Shingo Takagi's G1 interview!#njpw https://t.co/yfrJtszkYC

Shingo Takagi believes the chance to face Kenny Omega might come around in AEW

In continuation of the same interview with New Japan Pro Wrestling, Shingo Takagi stated that he had hopes of facing Kenny Omega in AEW when his fellow NJPW colleagues started showing up in AEW, courtesy of the 'Forbidden Door'.

The Los Ingobernables de Japon member added that he has been keeping up with AEW for a while:

"Yeah. So when people were starting to head over there, I thought that maybe that chance might come around. So I’ve been ready to head to AEW for a long time, and I’ve been watching them," added Takagi.

During Omega's time in NJPW, he shared the ring with Tetsuya Naito and SANADA, who are Takagi's current stablemates in LIJ. However, The Best Bout Machine never got the opportunity to cross paths with The Dragon, as he signed with the newly-formed All Elite Wrestling in early 2019.

However, with NJPW and AEW now working together, there's a chance that the two could face each other in a dream match at some point down the road.

A former WWE star is reluctant to manage Brock Lesnar. Here's the reason why.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far