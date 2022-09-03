Kenny Omega sends a four-word message to former WWE Universal Champion while recalling their match

Kenny Omega has recalled his match against Finn Balor from 2010. The two superstars competed under the New Japan Pro-Wrestling banner back then.

Taking to Twitter, NJPW's official handle posted an On This Day tweet featuring the two former Bullet Club leaders.

In response to the tweet, Omega seemed a bit surprised considering that the match took place more than a decade ago.

"So long ago. Wow," wrote Omega

Check out Omega's tweet below:

This weekend promises to be quite huge for both Omega and Balor. The Best Bout Machine will be competing at the upcoming All Out pay-per-view where he will team up with The Young Bucks.

Interestingly enough, The Bucks were introduced as members of The Bullet Club by Balor back in NJPW. Matt and Nick Jackson will accompany their Elite stablemate to compete in the finals of the AEW World Trios Championship Tournament.

Meanwhile, Balor will be in action at the Clash at the Castle premium live event where he will team up with Damian Priest to face Edge and Rey Mysterio.

Kenny Omega returned a few weeks ago to AEW

A few weeks ago on AEW Dynamite, Kenny Omega returned to team up with The Young Bucks. The trio defeated Andrade El Idolo, Dragon Lee, and Rush in the first-round of the AEW World Trios Championship Tournament.

All Elite Wrestling @AEW Kenny Omega joins the Young Bucks as they make the walk to the ring for the main event of #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS right now! Kenny Omega joins the Young Bucks as they make the walk to the ring for the main event of #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS right now! https://t.co/xbmAJ7WQmJ

With the win, Omega and The Bucks advanced to the next round, where they beat the United Empire's Will Ospreay and Aussie Open in a dream match. The Elite's opponents for the finals will be confirmed in a few hours when Hangman Page teams up with The Dark Order to face Best Friends in the Rampage final of the tournament.

There is a possibility that Kenny Omega could cross paths with Page in the final of the tournament. The two men previously teamed up in AEW and won the World Tag Team Championships together. Page was also the one who ended Omega's run as the world champion.

Edited by Colin Tessier