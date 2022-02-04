"I still think we were" - Kenny Omega sends an interesting message to former tag team partner and 8-time world champion

Kenny Omega has sent a message to his former tag team partner Kota Ibushi and former rival, Hiroshi Tanahashi.

During his time with New Japan Pro Wrestling, Omega shared the ring with Tanahashi and Ibushi. The former AEW World Champion was part of a tag team known as The Golden Lovers, alongside the latter.

Taking to Twitter, Omega reflected on Ibushi's G1 Climax 28 final loss to The Ace, which he billed as a "roller coaster ride of emotion."

The 2018 version of the G1 Climax saw Hiroshi Tanahashi top Block A with 15 points. Meanwhile, Kota Ibushi finished Block B on top with 12 points on the board, followed by his tag team partner Kenny Omega, who registered the same number of points.

In the final, Tanahashi was accompanied to the ring by Katsuyori Shibata. Whereas Ibushi had Omega in his corner, as he and The Ace took each other to the limit in one of the longest G1 Climax finals of all time.

In his message, Omega firmly believed he and Ibushi were the good guys in this rivalry.

"Thinking back, this was a real roller coaster ride of emotion for all involved. We all thought we were the good guy in this one. Heck, I still think we were…" wrote Omega.

Kenny Omega departed NJPW for AEW and has found a massive amount of success

Kenny Omega departed NJPW in 2019 after he dropped the IWGP Heavyweight Championship to Hiroshi Tanahashi at the Wrestle Kingdom 13.

During his time with New Japan Pro Wrestling, Omega won the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship, IWGP Intercontinental Championship, and the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship. He and Ibushi are former IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Champions, as well.

Since signing with AEW, Omega has won the AEW Tag Team Championships with former NJPW star and Bullet Club stablemate Hangman Page. The former leader of the Bullet Club is a one-time AEW World Champion.

He also became a triple champion by holding the AEW, IMPACT Wrestling, and AAA World Titles at the same time. He is currently on a sabbatical to undergo surgery due to a shoulder injury.

