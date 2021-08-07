Kenny Omega sends a message to fans for the consistent rise in AEW Dynamite ratings 

Kenny Omega recently thanked fans for making the segment he appeared in on this week's AEW's Dynamite: Homecoming one of the most-watched of the night.

The said segment featured the AEW Champion and his Super Elite stablemates, the AEW Tag Team Champions Young Bucks and The Good Brothers, verbally and physically assaulting Hangman Page.

One Twitter user pointed out how the show witnessed an overall increase in viewership when the segment aired. The fan further wrote that the Omega-Page storyline has been essential to the rise of AEW's ratings in recent weeks.

In response, Omega tweeted that he firmly believes in the fan's assessment, as viewers have been begging him to kill and bury Hangman Page. He further thanked fans for tuning in to watch the latest episode.

"I believe it too. Everyone just begging for us to kill off and bury Hangman. We finally did it! Congrats to all! Thanks for tuning in!" tweeted Kenny Omega

I believe it too. Everyone just begging for us to kill off and bury Hangman. We finally did it! Congrats to all! Thanks for tuning in! https://t.co/tw029SUSC1 pic.twitter.com/VkBIcrLSOq — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) August 6, 2021

It's pretty evident that Kenny Omega's tweet is nothing but a sarcasm-laden dig at AEW's fanbase, plenty of whom were distraught at Hangman Page failing to become the challenger for the AEW Championship.

Kenny Omega has a new challenger for the AEW Championship

While Hangman Page is no longer in contention to fight for the AEW Championship, Christian Cage has emerged as the imminent threat to Kenny Omega's title reign. Christian was revealed as the challenger after he won his match against The Blade on this week's AEW Dynamite.

Christian had even made his intentions clear on winning the AEW Championship at his Dynamite debut back in March, where he confronted Omega. While it's not the most appealing match on paper, Omega vs. Christian could still be a fun back-and-forth battle, with the champion being the favorite to retain his title.

Check out Sportskeeda Wrestling's review of this week's AEW Dynamite: Homecoming as well as WWE NXT in the video below:

Do you think AEW made a mistake by not granting Hangman Page a shot at the gold? Sound off in the comments section below.

We want to e-meet you wrestling fans! Register here for a focus group and get rewarded for your time

Edited by Vedant Jain