"First and only time" - Kenny Omega takes a hilarious jibe at Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega has taken a hilarious jibe at Roman Reigns. Taking to social media, the former responded to a tweet from a fan.

Omega is currently dealing with multiple injuries and has been sidelined for months. The last time he competed in the squared circle was at the Full Gear pay-per-view in 2021. He lost the AEW World Championship to Hangman Adam Page at the event.

In a recent exchange on Twitter, a fan shared a photo of himself with an Omega lookalike. The tweet caught the attention of the AEW star, who instead ended up claiming that it was the first and only time he had met The Tribal Chief. He wrote:

"First and only time I met Roman Reigns"

Omega recently underwent successful hernia surgery. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Meltzer, the former AEW World Champion's recovery is expected to take around two months.

As of now, his status for the upcoming AEW x NJPW joint pay-per-view, Forbidden Door, is uncertain.

Roman Reigns currently finds himself in a feud against former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre

On the other hand, Roman Reigns is still enjoying his historic stint as the WWE Universal Champion. The Tribal Chief is also the reigning WWE Champion, having won the title by defeating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38.

During a recent edition of SmackDown, Reigns came to blows with Drew McIntyre. However, according to a report from The Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE is saving the feud between the two for a bigger occasion.

“The deal is Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre, even though they’re working at the house shows, from a pay-per-view standpoint I guess they want to save that for the bigger shows."

Dave Meltzer noted that Reigns' biggest opponent right now is the Scottish Warrior. He said:

"They need something big. They don’t have that big match and I guess Roman…Roman’s the biggest star and his biggest opponent right now is Drew so they’re saving that for quote ‘a bigger show than this one’ because this one is whatever." (H/T: WrestlingNews.co)

Reigns will be teaming up with fellow Bloodline stablemates Jimmy and Jey Uso for a six-man tag team match against McIntyre and RK-Bro at the WrestleMania Backlash premium live event.

