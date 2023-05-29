Kenny Omega teases bringing in "one or two really good friends" to AEW after Double or Nothing 

Kenny Omega and The Elite just went through a gruesome Anarchy in the Arena match against the Blackpool Combat Club at AEW Double or Nothing. The match was chaos from the start, and it stayed that way for almost the entire match.

This bout came after months-long attacks and confrontations that finally needed to be settled in the ring. From betrayals to attacks, this feud has been brewing for so long, and the final piece was Adam Page reuniting with The Elite to make this a four-on-four contest.

When the show went off-air, Kenny Omega would go on the mic and confirm that this war isn't over and that he'll be back for more. He would then reveal that he has "one or maybe two friends" that he can bring along not only to get back at the BCC but to Don Callis and Konosuke Takeshita.

𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers Kenny Omega after #AEWDoN went off the air teased having one or two really good friends that can even up the odds. Kenny Omega after #AEWDoN went off the air teased having one or two really good friends that can even up the odds. 👀👀 https://t.co/MZRNRdBt0S

So far, rumors have pointed out that a Golden Lovers reunion may be in the works as Kota Ibushi could be that "friend" Kenny Omega is pertaining to.

The second friend could be Kazuchika Okada, someone who Omega has competed with multiple times. If all these rumors are true, be prepared for an all-out war in the coming weeks.

