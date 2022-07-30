"You're real lucky I'm injured" – Kenny Omega teases challenging a WWE Superstar

Kenny Omega recently took to Twitter, claiming he would have challenged Xavier Woods if he wasn't injured.

The two superstars are good friends in real life and have previously worked together outside of their respective promotions.

Currently signed to AEW, Omega has been sidelined with injuries since last year's Full Gear pay-per-view, where he lost the AEW World Championship to Hangman Adam Page.

Taking to Twitter, Omega engaged in a back-and-forth with Woods, which led to the AEW star responding to The New Day member with the following:

"You’re real lucky I’m injured otherwise I’d challenge you to a match, Creed."

Check out Kenny Omega's tweet below:

How did fans react to Kenny Omega's tweet for Xavier Woods?

In reaction to Kenny Omega's tweet to Xavier Woods, a few fans suggested that Triple H should go ahead and sign the AEW star.

Other fans seemed intrigued about the idea of Omega and Woods working together. They even shared clips of the two sharing screen.

Check out some of the reactions below:

AG @Awesome_GuyDT . @KennyOmegamanX Well hoping you would be ok with being in @multiversus in the future since it mainly will have Warner Bros owned or related properties and AEW is under a WB network rn so hopefully we see s Kenny Omega appearance in it @KennyOmegamanX Well hoping you would be ok with being in @multiversus in the future since it mainly will have Warner Bros owned or related properties and AEW is under a WB network rn so hopefully we see s Kenny Omega appearance in it 👀.

CheckpointChase @Chkpt_Chase @KennyOmegamanX @AustinCreedWins



I think I speak for all us wrestling fans when I say:



WE WANT THIS MATCH! @ljrowlsie In my perfect world of pro wrestling, one day man it’s gonna be @KennyOmegamanX vs. @AustinCreedWins for the heavyweight championship of the world!I think I speak for all us wrestling fans when I say:WE WANT THIS MATCH! @KennyOmegamanX @AustinCreedWins @ljrowlsie In my perfect world of pro wrestling, one day man it’s gonna be @KennyOmegamanX vs. @AustinCreedWins for the heavyweight championship of the world! I think I speak for all us wrestling fans when I say:WE WANT THIS MATCH!

While he has been sidelined for months, The Best Bout Machine is expected to return sooner rather than later. A report from Fightful Select suggested that he could be back at the upcoming AEW All Out pay-per-view.

With the company recently introducing the AEW World Trios Championships, Omega could return and team up with The Young Bucks to challenge for the new titles.

Kenny Omega could also be in the AEW World Championship picture upon his return. It remains to be seen when the 38-year-old will finally return.

