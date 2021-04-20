Kenny Omega teases recruiting a new member into The Elite  

AEW Champion Kenny Omega has taken to Twitter to tease recruiting a new member into The Elite.

On this week's episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, Omega teamed up with Michael Nakazawa and Japanese star Konosuke Takeshita to defeat the Sydal Brothers and Danny Limelight.

Soon after the match ended, Takeshita took to Twitter to announce that his time in AEW had come to an end, and he was leaving for Japan. However, he wished to return to Tony Khan's promotion after winning the DDT KO-D Openweight Championship in his home promotion.

Kenny Omega noticed Takeshita's tweet and responded by writing that he was a 'good hand' for The Elite and further teased he might bring the Japanese star back to recruit him into the stable.

Takeshita made his AEW debut at the promotion's first-ever house show, The House Always Wins, on April 9, where he participated in a ten-man tag team match. He wrestled his first and only singles match for AEW on last week's AEW Dark: Elevation, where he defeated Danny Limelight.

Though he has since departed promotion, he impressed many with his in-ring work, and it wouldn't come as a surprise if he returns for an extended stint next time around. Plus, it would be fun to see a pure babyface like Takeshita mix-up with The Elite.

The Elite has gotten stronger under the leadership of Kenny Omega

Until a few weeks ago, AEW Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks were teasing The Elite's break-up. However, the band is back together after the tag team champs embraced their dark side and fully aligned with Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers.

With the group in possession of most of AEW's championship gold, they are inarguably the most dominant force in Tony Khan's promotion at the moment.

Do you think Konosuke Takeshita will return to AEW and join forces with The Elite? Or is there an entire set-up by Kenny Omega to take him down upon his return? Sound off in the comments section below.