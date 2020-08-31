Kenny Omega is still considered one of the best professional wrestlers working right now. It was his run in NJPW that put him on the map, and while he has had some terrific matches with the likes of Jon Moxley, The Young Bucks, and The Inner Circle, some fans believe that Kenny Omega has been missing something different in AEW.

Recently, it's been implied that Omega has been acting more aggressively lately, going as far as to assault Marko Stunt after a match and has had his differences with FTR.

Kenny Omega has shown glimpses of a heel turn in AEW

On the latest episode of Being The Elite, the episode recounts that Hangman Page cost The Young Bucks a shot at the AEW Tag Team Championship at AEW All Out.

While it was implied that Page was drunk, The Young Bucks kicked Hangman Page out of The Elite. On Being The Elite, the events of that are recounted in a musical montage.

You can watch the segment at 19:00 in the video below

Towards the end, a distraught Kenny Omega can be seen getting into his car as he stares into the rearview mirror. The ending cuts between Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, and Hangman Page. The last shot focus on Omega in the car with a pair of aviator sunglasses on as seen in the rearview mirror.

The sunglasses were the hallmark of his Cleaner gimmick in NJPW. The gimmick was a big part of his rise in the company and his growing popularity at the time in professional wrestling.

Could we see a version of that in AEW? Only time will tell. Kenny Omega and Hangman Page will be taking on FTR at AEW All Out.