Kenny Omega and The Elite clears the confusion with the Bullet Club while taking shots at them

In the aftermath of this week's AEW Dynamite, Don Callis, Kenny Omega, and The Good Brothers cleared the air with the Bullet Club. Callis made it clear that his group doesn't have any issues with the BC but also took subtle shots at the faction.

For weeks now, Bullet Club members Tama Tonga and Jay White have called out The Elite for their reunion on AEW. Tama took shots at the likes of Kenny Omega, The Good Brothers, and The Young Bucks for claiming themselves to be Bullet Club. White even called out The Elite for a "cheap rip-off" Bullet Club reunion.

Speaking to the media after a brutal tag team main event on Dynamite, Don Callis mentioned that The Elite takes whatever is available to them, but the group feels a little bad for the Bullet Club. Callis added that when Omega, Gallows, and Anderson left the group, it helped the mid-card stars get promoted and fly the Bullet Club flag.

“We take all that can be taken and then we take a little more. But I actually feel a little bit bad because look the bottom line is when the three brothers left the Bullet Club, it left an opportunity for some midcard guys to move up the chain and fly the flag.”

About Jay White calling The Elite's reunion "corny", Don Callis further added that the Bullet Club cannot replace Michael Jordan while pointing to Kenny Omega. Callis even mentioned that he would like to put a stop to all the bad feelings and would like to encourage fans to support the faction by buying their merch.

“Those guys are good guys, but you don’t replace Michael Jordan (Callis said pointing at Omega). I think the Bullet Club guys in Japan are great, I’m not familiar with what the names are just yet, but they’re flying the flag. I would like to put a stop all of these bad feelings. You know, they called us corny? I don’t know how you get over using words like that, but listen, I’d like to encourage all the fans out there, please, buy the merch. Let’s get them back in the Top 40 on Pro Wrestling Tees.”

Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers were former members of the Bullet Club

During his time at NJPW, Kenny Omega eventually joined the Bullet Club as a junior heavyweight and was eventually promoted to the top spot in the group. As the leader of the faction, Kenny Omega also won several championships, including the IWGP Heavyweight Championship.

Meanwhile, The Good Brothers used to be the primary tag team of the Bullet Club before leaving for WWE. Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows have won the IWGP Tag Team Titles on a few occasions for the Bullet Club in the past.