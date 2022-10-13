AEW accidentally teases potential returns of Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks before Dynamite's debut in Canada

Tony Khan's company may have accidentally spoiled the potential return of former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks ahead of the first-ever Dynamite in Canada.

Post AEW All Out media scrum, the then World Champion CM Punk took shots at several superstars, including the EVP's Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks. This led to a backstage brawl between the aforementioned stars, leading to them being stripped of their titles and suspended. CM Punk was also reportedly injured.

#CMPunk #AllOut The backstage fight between CM Punk and The Elite after #AEW All Out have reportedly injured the current world champion. The backstage fight between CM Punk and The Elite after #AEW All Out have reportedly injured the current world champion. #CMPunk #AllOut https://t.co/OQVLpmoIV3

AEW President Tony Khan has not opened up about the incident ever since. Tonight, Dynamite is taking place in Canada. This is the first time the show is taking place outside of The United States of America.

There have been speculations about Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks making their return to the show, especially given the fact that it is the home country of the former AEW World Champion.

Kyle Masters, the host of Elite Point of View, shared a post on Twitter that could be a potential spoiler for the former Trios Champions' return. AEW has The Elite's merchandise in the stores of the arena.

"Interesting shirt at the merch store tonight #AEWDynamite," Kyle Masters tweeted.

Even if The Elite does not return tonight, their suspension may be lifted and they could possibly be back with the company soon.

