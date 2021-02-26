Kenny Omega wants to create a current WWE Superstar in the AEW console game

Kenny Omega revealed that he would like to have his friend, WWE Superstar Xavier Woods, in the new AEW console video game.

On the second edition of the AEW 2.Show, Omega and Brandon Cutler got into a discussion about who they are going to make first in the AEW console game's 'create a wrestler' mode.

Cutler told the story about creating a character named Jacked Joe, who is essentially his crash test dummy and wrestles in a bunch of bandages with a ridiculous over-the-top moveset.

Omega thought that was funny and said he wanted to create WWE's Xavier Woods and treat him like Jacked Joe.

"Yeah, I'm probably gonna... I think I'm gonna make Xavier Woods. But I'm gonna treat him like Jacked Joe. -- We'll see if he gets entrance music. Let's see if we can preload him, he doesn't get an entrance in this game," said Kenny Omega.

For those unfamiliar with what "preloading" is in wrestling video games, there are certain generic models featured in the 'create a wrestler' mode. You can use these as a base for who you're creating or name them and use the preloaded model.

While we highly doubt AEW would risk putting a preloaded wrestler that looked like a WWE Superstar in their game, it's pretty funny to think about how he would look if they did.

Kenny Omega says he wants to create @AustinCreedWins in the AEW Game but make him like Jacked Joe



Jacked Joe is a character that Brandon Cutler used to create with all the game's CAW bandages on him because he'd get beat up all the time — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) February 26, 2021

AEW Casino: Double or Nothing hits Android and Apple devices on 26th February

While AEW gave no dates for either the console game or the Elite GM mobile title, the AEW Casino game, titled Double or Nothing, was announced to be released on 26th February 2021. The game is already showing up on Apple IOS stores.

It would be easy to locate the game as the icon of it features Orange Cassidy and Sting.

Yup, AEW Casino: Double or Nothing comes out tomorrow



Side note: the fact that we live in a timeline where Orange Cassidy and Sting can exist on the same app icon is still wild to me pic.twitter.com/WLDatpFIuK — Aubrey Edwards 🏳️‍🌈 (@RefAubrey) February 26, 2021

Are you going to be checking out the AEW Casino game this week? Are you going to create Xavier Woods in your AEW console game to wrestle Kenny Omega? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.