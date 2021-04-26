Kenny Omega wins the IMPACT Wrestling World Championship at Rebellion 2021

AEW Champion Kenny Omega has further solidified his position as one of the modern-day greats of wrestling. He captured the IMPACT Wrestling Championship in the main event of Rebellion 2021 tonight.

Though the outcome was predictable, Rich Swann and Kenny Omega had an incredible bout. The former particularly put up a valiant effort despite losing. Apart from a single referee bump where Swann accidentally hit Earl Hebner with a cutter, the match was devoid of any outside interference.

The action was pretty well-balanced for most of its run-time, but the ending stages saw Omega completely decimating Swann. The Cleaner hit back-to-back brutal V-Triggers and capped it off with a One-Winged Angel to secure the victory.

Several AEW and IMPACT Wrestling executives watched the proceedings at ringside, indicating how vital the bout was for both the promotions. IMPACT Wrestling EVP Scott D'Amore was visibly stunned after Omega won the title, perfectly selling the enormity of the situation.

The show closed with Kenny Omega celebrating his win with The Good Brothers and Don Callis, with the announcers proclaiming him to be one of the best in the business.

What's next for double champion Kenny Omega?

Now that he's a double champion, Kenny Omega has become inarguably one of the most powerful men in pro-wrestling. However, several young guns of IMPACT Wrestling would be yearning to bring back their promotion's world championship.

Stars like Trey Miguel, who defeated Sami Callihan in a terrific Last Man Standing match earlier in the night, and the new X-Division Champion Josh Alexander pose a threat to Kenny Omega's title reign.

Plus, despite losing, Rich Swann put in one of the best performances of his career, allowing him to challenge Omega for a rematch for the title. Whatever the case, the coming few weeks and months will be must-see for IMPACT Wrestling fans.

What do you think will happen now that Kenny Omega is a double champion? Do you see him defending the IMPACT Wrestling World Championship in AEW? Sound off the comments section below.