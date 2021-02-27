"Don't be mad at me" - Kenny Omega needles fans after sweeping WON Awards

Kenny Omega poked fun at the fans after sweeping the Wrestling Observer Newsletter awards. The current AEW Champion asked them not to be mad at him and rather should show their anger towards their 'favorites' as they do not match up to him.

Omega has had a memorable year in 2020. The AEW superstar's efforts inside the ring and on the mic were acknowledged as he won the Most Outstanding Wrestler award from WON for the second time in his career. The Cleaner also won two other awards. The first one was the Best Wrestling Maneuver award for his finisher, the One Winged Angel. The other was for Match Of The Year, which went to his tag team match alongside Hangman Page against The Young Bucks at AEW Revolution 2020.

Shortly after sweeping the WON awards, Kenny Omega took to social media to express his thoughts. He teased the fans and claimed that none of his peers were up to his level.

"Don’t be mad at me. Be mad that your favorites weren’t even remotely close to being good enough," said Kenny Omega in the tweet.

Kenny Omega has a tough match ahead of him at AEW Revolution 2021

Jon Moxley isn't just looking to take his title back from Kenny Omega

Kenny Omega has a major title defense match coming up at AEW Revolution 2021. The Cleaner will be his AEW World Title on the line against former champion, Jon Moxley, in an Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch.

This match gained popularity in Japan back in the 90s and will be revived at the PPV. Surprisingly, it was Kenny Omega who suggested the stipulation for his AEW World Title defense.

