Kenny Omega, Young Bucks pick up massive win on AEW Fight for the Fallen

AEW Fight for the Fallen opened with a huge ten-man elimination tag team match between The Elite's Good Brothers, Young Bucks and Kenny Omega against Dark Order's Alex Reynolds, Stu Grayson, John Silver, Evil Uno, and Hangman Adam Page.

The Elite had an elaborate Space Jam themed entrance as Adam Page and Kenny Omega teased to start the match but Karl Anderson came in instead. Things broke down very soon as all ten men were attacking each other in the ring. Back in the ring, Karl Anderson rolled up Alex Reynolds to pick up the first elimination. Evil Uno and Stu Grayson combined to hit the Fatality on Anderson less than a minute later to even the score.

Stu Grayson hit a dive onto multiple people at ringside and him and Luke Gallows wrestled into the crowd. Both men got counted out as the competitors came down to 3 a side. Kenny Omega nailed Evil Uno with a V-Trigger and followed it up with a One-Winged Angel to make it 3-2.

Stu Grayon and Doc Gallows are counted out. It's 3-on-3.



Tune in to @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEWDynamite #FightForTheFallen LIVE! pic.twitter.com/RbxTIOS7uR — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 29, 2021

John Silver hit Matt Jackson with an Airplane Spin Slam for a nearfall before both brothers doubled up on him to hit the BTE Triggers for the pin. Adam Page was the sole survivor. Omega was the legal man as the crowd was firmly behind Page. Omega spat on Page's face as Page clobbered him with rights. The Bucks interfered as all three men hit Page with superkicks but the Cowboy kicked out.

How long do you think @KennyOmegamanX has wanted to do that 😯 #AEWDynamite #FightForTheFallen pic.twitter.com/auQFCEyDf4 — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) July 29, 2021

Page went on a tear, taking out both Nick and Matt with the Buckshot Lariat and pinned Matt to make it a two against one situation. Nick distracted the ref as Kenny Omega struck Page with the belt, hit the One-Winged Angel and the Elite emerged victorious.

When will Adam Page get his AEW World Championship shot?

ADAM PAGE IS A GODDAMN SUPERSTAR — Garrett Kidney (@garrettkidney) July 29, 2021

The AEW crowd was crazy behind Hangman Adam Page. It's beyond obvious who they want as their next champion. Most felt that Fight for the Fallen was the time AEW would let Page get his title shot but it didn't happen as The Elite won somewhat convincingly.

There is still a month to go for AEW All Out so there's enough time to build up a story leading up to the title match. AEW needs to cash in on Adam Page's momentum as he is white hot right now and easily the most over wrestler in the company.

Edited by Prem Deshpande