Kevin Nash compares Tony Khan being attacked on AEW Dynamite to infamous WCW angle

Kevin Nash recently drew comparisons between Tony Khan getting attacked by The Elite to a controversial WCW angle.

Last week on Dynamite, Jack Perry called Tony Khan to the ring before unleashing an attack on the AEW honcho. The rest of The Elite came out and also joined in the attack when the Young Bucks hit the Meltzer Driver on him.

Speaking on a recent episode of his Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash compared this surprising segment to WCW's finger poke of doom segment from January 1999, where Nash laid down for Hulk Hogan after a mere finger poke at his chest, thereby handing the Hulkster the WCW Title. This segment arguably kicked off the downfall of World Championship Wrestling.

"Thank God, because they missed the finger poke of doom at the end of this motherf****r!" said Nash.

However, the WWE Hall of Famer praised Tony's commitment to the angle. The AEW leader appeared at the recent NFL Draft wearing a neck brace.

“The neck brace. The neck brace the following day at the Jaguars. I got to give a little respect to this because I don't think the NFL or anyone that watches the NFL and not wrestling is going to give a sh*t, but the attempt to do some crossover, respecting the product where he wore the neck brace the next day, it's a commitment," he added.

Vince Russo claims Tony Khan was tricked into wearing a neck brace at the NFL Draft

Tony Khan's decision to wear a neck brace at the recent NFL Draft garnered reactions from the wrestling world. The move received a mixed reaction.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws podcast, Vince Russo claimed that Tony was tricked into wearing a neckbrace by his employees.

"I swear, I knew this was gonna happen. And you know how the boys rib everybody. Bro, you know what today was, right? The NFL draft. He is wearing a neck brace at the NFL draft. And you know the boys told him, 'Tony, you gotta...' Bro, he is at the chicken wing table with Jerry Jones, explaining to Jerry Jones why he is walking around with a neckbrace because a wrestler dropped him on his head," said the former WWE writer. [From 04:35 onwards]

It will be interesting to see whether Tony Khan will look to get retribution after last week's assault.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback