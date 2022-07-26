"It's not your dad's f**king wrestling anymore" - Kevin Nash praises popular AEW star despite backlash from wrestling veterans

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash has gone against some of his contemporaries and praised AEW star Orange Cassidy for his work so far, particularly his match against the TNT Champion, Wardlow.

Cassidy has regularly been one of the most popular performers in AEW for his laid-back demeanor and his quick style in the ring.

Many wrestling veterans who talk about AEW on their podcasts are divided on what they think about Orange, with Jim Cornette one of Cassidy's biggest critics, coining him with the nickname "Pockets". Thanks to Orange wrestling with his hands in his pockets for portions of his matches.

However, Kevin Nash doesn't feel the same way. Speaking on his "Kliq This" podcast, "Big Sexy" stated that while he understands that his old self wouldn't be a fan of Orange Cassidy, however, the "Shawn Michaels" in him knows that times have changed.

"I know the Kevin Nash/Cornette in me wants to fu*ing slit my wrists, but the Shawn Michaels nowadays realizes that it’s not your dad’s fu*ing wrestling anymore.” (H/T WrestlingNews.co)

Nash even called Cassidy his boy, while also praising Wardlow for the match they had on the first "Fyter Fest" edition of Dynamite on July 13th 2022.

“But I’ll tell you right now, Orange Cassidy, that’s my boy. I know that Corny and other guys like that sh*t on it. Wardlow is a good looking guy. Good body. He had a match with Orange Cassidy to start off the show. I’m like, ‘Wow, this guy is going to eat Orange Cassidy alive.’ Low and behold, that big dude gets it. He let him do the kicks to the shin. They ended up having a really good, competitive match. He beat him, and he should have." (H/T WrestlingNews.co)

Kevin Nash also came to the defense of The Young Bucks on social media

Another AEW act that constantly divides opinion among fans is the EVP's themselves, The Young Bucks. While some wrestling veterans see them more as acrobats or gymnasts rather than wrestlers, they are always on the minds of fans.

During an interaction with former WCW colleague Buff Bagwell on social media, Kevin Nash came to the defense of The Young Bucks after Bagwell stated that he simply didn't "get them," to which Nash replied with this:

B #FreePalestine @lariatoooooo Kevin Nash might be the biggest fan of the Young Bucks Kevin Nash might be the biggest fan of the Young Bucks https://t.co/gIaAK7TQdm

"You would if you worked against them. Super talented and can make anyone look good." said @RealKevinNash.

Nash worked a handful of matches with The Young Bucks in 2010 during their time on TNA together, when the Jackson's were known as Generation Me. Nash picked up the victory on all occasions, but Matt and Nick Jackson must have left a lasting impact on the WWE Hall of Famer.

Do you agree with Kevin Nash when it comes to Orange Cassidy and The Young Bucks? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Find out which top AEW star dubbed Paige a bad b**** right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far