Kevin Nash says he has no issues with much-talked about aspect from CM Punk's AEW return promo

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recently talked about a habit of CM Punk that made headlines during his return promo.

The Straight Edge Superstar has had a habit of removing the branding on the microphone given to him when he does his promos. He has been doing this since his WWE days and recently did this on the debut episode of AEW Collision.

This aforementioned promo stole the headlines once more, as this would be the first time the world heard Punk on the mic in over nine months. The Chicago native has been known for his promos, including the iconic pipebomb before he left WWE. This could be the reason why everyone was very attentive to every single action he made that day.

While speaking on his Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash gave his honest thoughts on Punk's actions. He simply took this literally and thought there was no imagery or underlying message in the AEW star's actions. He simply thought of this as an act of someone who found the piece annoying and removed it to make it much easier for him to hold and use the microphone.

"I actually saw where he [CM Punk] took this [the flag] off the microphone," Nash said. "I did it every time I went to the ring at WCW. I hate this f*****g thing on the microphone. I absolutely hate it, I always take it off. It's not in any form or fashion me trying to make some sort of power move that I don't work for the company. If you ever see a lead singer of a band go up there, does it say Ticketmaster on the f*****g microphone? You're doing your s**t, you know?" [H/T WrestlingInc.]

CM Punk wants one specific move out of the way for his next match

On one of his recent Instagram Stories, CM Punk expressed his thoughts regarding his next bout in the Owen Hart Cup Tournament. In his story, he mentions how he would like a bout with a "no chops" rule for whoever his next opponent would be between Samoa Joe and Roderick Strong.

Both wrestlers are known for their strong chops, so if done, this special stipulation makes a lot of sense for Punk's benefit.

The Straight Edge Superstar was present for the main event of Collision this week, providing assistance with commentary and having a front-row seat on the match to decide his next roadblock in the tournament. Samoa Joe won, which booked a date between the two in the next round.

CM Punk has a huge obstacle in his way to winning the Owen Hart Cup Tournament. Both these superstars have a history with each other, and this will all be reignited when they go head-to-head.

