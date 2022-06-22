"Writers were just absolutely burying me" - WWE legend dissects his iconic feud with CM Punk

WWE and WCW legend Kevin Nash recently opened up about his memorable feud with CM Punk in WWE over a decade ago.

The two-time WWE Hall of Famer is widely regarded as one of the most influential wrestlers ever. Based on his stature, WWE decided to bring Nash back to feud with CM Punk in a convincing storyline. At SummerSlam 2011, the nWo member emerged from the crowd to attack Punk after the latter had won the WWE title from John Cena.

Speaking on the Wrestling Shoot Interviews podcast, the former Kliq member spoke about effortlessly getting perceived as a heel against CM Punk:

"They wanted me to be a heel. I didn't go out and even raise a fist. I did absolutely nothing to conjure or make it harder for Phil (Punk) to be perceived as the babyface and me to be perceived as the nemesis." (00:09)

However, it seems the writers at the time did little to help Nash out. The WWE Hall of Famer went on to highlight the imbalance in what he and Punk were receiving:

"I did what I was told to do, I did my job. I didn't try to get cutesy. I threw out the Waffle House thing because it got to the point where the writers were just absolutely burying me. They were giving me nothing, he had four paragraphs and my thing was, 'Uh, yeah?'" (00:28)

Kevin Nash gave insights about his improvised promo on CM Punk

CM Punk was red-hot during the "Summer of Punk" phase back then. WWE brought Kevin Nash in to pre-heat the Punk-Triple H feud, since Nash was known as a close friend of the latter. He did a good job at elevating Punk even further, despite unfortunately not competing in a match due to sustained injuries over the years.

When asked about his infamous improvised Waffle House promo on Punk, here's what the 62-year old veteran said:

"Phil and I, we didn't know each other, and we're getting... We're first segment (on RAW), it's 8:43 and we don't have our verbage yet because they're changing things and doing things. (...) I used to be able to go out there and just say whatever I wanted to say. I never had to read off a piece of paper before." (02:13)

Kevin Nash has battled numerous injuries over his illustrous career. Although a match with Punk would've been unforgettable, their feud did set up Punk's infamous angle with Triple H.

It's unlikely that Punk and Nash will ever come face-to-face inside a squared circle in the future. But as they say, never say never!

