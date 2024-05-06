Kevin Owens gets emotional while speaking on "unexpected" losses of Brodie Lee, Jay Briscoe and Bray Wyatt before WWE Backlash 2024

The former WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens got emotional while reflecting on the recent untimely passing away of wrestlers like Brodie Lee (fka Luke Harper), Jay Briscoe, and Bray Wyatt.

Kevin Owens has been in the wrestling business for over 20 years now. The former WWE Universal Champion had the opportunity to wrestle for various wrestling promotions. During that time, Owens got to mix it up with several legends of the industry. Meanwhile, the pro wrestling world has lost some of its gems recently, such as the former AEW star Brodie Lee, ROH legend Jay Briscoe, and Bray Wyatt.

During a recent interview, Owens opened up about his current WWE contract, which he confirmed will be up in early 2025. The Prizefighter also stated that he does not take everything for granted after unfortunately losing some of his fellow wrestlers, such as Brodie Lee, Jay Briscoe, and Bray Wyatt:

"That's just life. If I've learned anything over the last few years, it's that nothing is guaranteed. I've learned that through some very unfortunate events, we've lost so many good people that was never expected. That's just one example of how I do not take anything for granted, how I look at things now." [H/T: MetroUK]

Expand Tweet

Kevin Owens lost his match at WWE Backlash

At the recent WWE Backlash 2024 PLE in France, Kevin Owens teamed up with Randy Orton to take on Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga of the new Bloodline in the opening match. The feud began after Tama attacked Owens and made him bleed. Later, Orton also got involved, and the match was made official.

It was a tag-team street fight filled with so many crazy spots. At the end of a great bout, Solo and Tama Tonga managed to defeat Owens and Orton with the help of a surprise interference from Tama's brother, Tanga Loa.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, it seems The Bloodline got themselves a new member as the story between Owens and the faction continues. Only time will tell where the feud is headed after Backlash.

Do you think Kevin Owens will leave WWE after his contract is up? Sound off using the discuss button.