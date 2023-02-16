Key AEW figure discloses major issue Tony Khan's promotion shares with WWE

It's never a dull day in the world of professional wrestling, with companies like WWE and AEW having their fair share of issues. Hence, All Elite Wrestling figures have recently spotted one major issue that both companies have.

The figure in question is backstage announcer, commentator and producer Tony Schiavone, who has seen his fair share of issues in many companies, given the amount of time he has been in the business.

But the one thing that Schiavone feels that companies like WWE and AEW have wrong with them is that there are far too many talents who are underused, spending their time sitting, catering and doing nothing.

Stephen Roe @V1_OSW Alongside Andrade this fella might be the most underused talent in AEW. Just purely from a talent to exposure ratio



Buddy v Omega down the line would be awesome. Buddy v Pac too while I'm fantasty booking bangers Alongside Andrade this fella might be the most underused talent in AEW. Just purely from a talent to exposure ratioBuddy v Omega down the line would be awesome. Buddy v Pac too while I'm fantasty booking bangers https://t.co/ZzPylM95VW

On his "What Happened When" podcast, here's what Schiavone had to say about companies having too many guys sitting in catering:

“WWE has it, we have it in AEW, we had it back in WCW … guys that’ll show up and just go to catering, they’ve nothing to do. I think it’s a problem with sports teams, and I consider us a sports team. I bet you there are problems in the NFL, I bet there are players that think they should be playing and don’t get to play.” (H/T WrestleTalk)

Tony Khan has been criticized in the past as well for signing too many people while not having enough TV time to showcase everyone. Will this issue ever get resolved? Only time will tell

Tony Khan confirmed a number of matches for AEW's Revolution pay-per-view on March 5th

Due to the size of his roster, Tony Khan is only able to fit so many matches onto big shows like the upcoming Revolution pay-per-view, which is scheduled to take place on March 5th.

In the most recent edition of Dynamite, a number of high-profile matches were officially announced for the big event in San Francisco, with multiple championships on the line.

The 60-minute Iron Man Match between MJF and Bryan Danielson has been officially confirmed, as well as the final installment of Jon Moxley and Hangman Page's rivalry, with the two men set to face each other in a Texas Death Match.

The Acclaimed activated their rematch clause against The Gunns, meaning they will be included in the four-way match for the Tag Team Championships, with the other two teams set to be announced. Samoa Joe is also set to defend his TNT Championship against Wardlow.

