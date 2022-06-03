×
"I'll show you" – Kiera Hogan calls out former WWE star

Kiera Hogan at an AEW Rampage event!
Sam Palmer
Modified Jun 03, 2022 06:18 PM IST

AEW star Kiera Hogan sent a strong message to the recently debuted ex-WWE star Athena, formerly known as Ember Moon.

Hogan has aligned herself with Red Velvet and the current TBS Champion Jade Cargill to form The Baddies, who have made it their aim to run roughshod over the AEW women's division.

Their next rival appears to be Athena, who made her debut at Double or Nothing on May 28. Athena will make her in-ring debut against Hogan in the upcoming episode of Rampage. After sending a message of her own, here's what Hogan said to Athena on Twitter.

Sorry for the late reply, I was too busy doing baddie Tingz, which you would know nothing about obviously. You wish you could do it like me but don’t worry I’ll show you how it’s done, see you tonight 😈😘 #TheHottestFlame #BADDIE #BTO twitter.com/athenapalmer_f…

Hogan is currently on a three-match winning streak and has found a new sense of confidence after joining forces with Cargill and Velvet. Will she walk away with the win? Tune into AEW Rampage to find out!

Kiera Hogan vs. Athena isn't the only big match on AEW Rampage

To celebrate AEW's debut in California, Dynamite and Rampage were set to feature huge cards. While Dynamite had some big matches and even bigger moments, Rampage has a stacked card in its own right.

Not only will Athena make her in-ring debut against Kiera Hogan, but the TNT Championship will be on the line as hometown hero Scorpio Sky defends his crown against rising star Dante Martin.

#AEWRampage is TOMORROW LIVE at 10pm ET/9pm CT/7pm PT on @tntdrama!-@youngbucks v #LuchaBros @PENTAELZEROM/@ReyFenixMx-TNT Title @ScorpioSky (c) v @lucha_angel1 -@AthenaPalmer_FG v @HoganKnowsBest3 https://t.co/P67OetLoE2

Plus, for the first time since their iconic steel cage match at All Out 2021, The Young Bucks will take on The Lucha Brothers.

Both teams will be looking to get back to winning ways after The Hardys defeated The Young Bucks at Double or Nothing. At the same time, The House of Black beat the Lucha Brothers (along with PAC).

Please keep your eyes peeled to Sportskeeda for more announcements regarding the upcoming episode of AEW Rampage.

