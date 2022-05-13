Killer Kross was supposed to debut in ROH, what happened after Tony Khan purchased the promotion?

Killer Kross recently shed light on what was his supposed debut at Ring of Honor's (ROH) Supercard of Honor last month with his wife, Scarlett Bordeaux.

Kross was a former NXT Champion before his WWE release on November 4, 2021, along with Scarlett. He has since returned to Major League Wrestling and appeared at New Japan Pro Wrestling's Lonestar Shootout event. He recently defeated Joey Janela at WrestlePro Back to Brooklyn on May 6.

During his interview on The Wrestling Inc. Daily, Kross said he was initially excited about going to ROH. However, when Tony Khan purchased the company in March, he was suddenly faced with uncertainty:

"I was, like, ‘I don’t know how we’re going to keep this quiet,’ we were really pumped about this, it’s going to be awesome. She might be able to revisit some stuff from Ring Of Honor that she previously did. We can do something new, so, all of these ideas are coming to light. Then it was announced on TV that Tony Khan had bought Ring Of Honor. So, I hit my correspondent back, and I was, like, ‘what the f*ck is going on here?"

The former NXT star later learned that some of the original employees lost their jobs in the promotion after the AEW President's acquisition:

"He’s, like, ‘I have no idea,’ and then a little bit of time went on, and then we began to find out through my other friends in the company, who didn’t even know. Because we were fading them too, not like we thought they’d maliciously stooge it off, we just didn’t want it to leak. We are very old school, we don’t tell anybody what is going on. So, what happened was everybody lost their jobs, or they were out of jobs. They didn’t have work anymore at Ring Of Honor.” (H/T: Wrestling Inc)

You can watch his interview here below:

Killer Kross eventually stopped pursuing an ROH appearance

During the same interview, Killer Kross felt bad for the correspondent he spoke to, who offered him an appearance at Supercard of Honor. He added that pushing an ROH stint wasn't worth it after what happened:

"I felt bad for that person on the phone. Like, here's this person that was offering us work, and then they’re not there anymore. My heart was broken for them, I was, like, I don’t think this is something, just on a human level, that we should continue pursuing. I guess, that’s just basically what happened, it was kind of sad actually. I felt bad, I didn’t pursue it beyond that.” (H/T: Wrestling Inc.)

Kross will appear at The Wrestling Showcase on September 3 in Chicago, Illinois. In the meantime, it'll be interesting to see where Kross and Bordeaux wrestle full-time in a major promotion.

What are your thoughts on Killer Kross' derailed ROH appearance? Sound off in the comments section below!

