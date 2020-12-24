Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford's wedding announced for AEW Beach Break

AEW star Kip Sabian proposed to Penelope Ford on a beach, so it's only appropriate that when they have their wedding on AEW Dynamite on February 3, it will be on the Dynamite special titled "Beach Break". The happy couple and "The Best Man" Miro made the official announcement tonight on AEW Dynamite.

The announcement was made on the stage alongside Tony Schiavone. After last week's tease that the Best Friends and Orange Cassidy would ruin the wedding announcement, Kip and Miro were one step ahead as they jumped Trent prior to the segment. A video aired on the Tron of him being put into an ambulance with Chuck Taylor and Orange Cassidy by his side.

It’s official, Beach Break on #AEWDynamite on February 3 on @tntdrama, a huge card with great matches + we’re all invited by @ToBeMiro to the wedding of @thePenelopeFord & @TheKipSabian Live at Beach Break! Thank you everyone joining us tonight on TNT for our @AEW Holiday Bash! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) December 24, 2020

Will Miro's AEW debut storyline finally pay off at Beach Break?

It was stated tonight that this would be the first-ever wrestling wedding on TNT, but that isn't exactly true. WCW had a wedding between David Flair and Miss. Hancock (Stacy Keibler) in September 2000 on Nitro, making this the second wrestling wedding in TNT history.

The announcement of this wedding happened over the summer and was the introduction storyline for Miro in AEW. While many fans have been less than thrilled with his run in AEW so far, it's fair to say to wait and see how this wedding plays out and if Miro's storyline has been worthwhile or not.

And the Wedding Date is...Wednesday, Feb 3rd at BEACH BREAK!

Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/l0jnxwntAp — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 24, 2020

AEW now has several Dynamite specials lined up over the next month or so, including two nights of New Year's Bash as well as Beach Break.

