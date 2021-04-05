Kip Sabian recalls how former IMPACT Wrestling star recruited for AEW even before the promotion existed

Kip Sabian recently recalled how fellow AEW star and Head of Talent Relations Christopher Daniels recruited him for Tony Khan's promotion even before it came into existence.

Appearing on Excuse Me: The Vickie Guerrero Show, Sabian revealed that after working at the ROH "Honor United" show with Daniels, the latter called him up a few months later to let him know something was in the works. (H/T - Mandatory)

"So I did that tour, I worked Daniels again, I worked with a few other guys, I worked with Hangman. It was great, I really enjoyed it. Went back home, still stayed in contact with Daniels. And then it was Daniels who was the first person to contact me about All Elite Wrestling because he told me like, ‘I’ve got something in the works, can’t give any details yet, but just hold off on signing anything.'”

Soon enough, an email from Daniels confirmed that AEW had become official and were interested in signing Sabian.

"And then yeah, one day, I’m at a show like six hours away from my house, I finish the show, I’m on the long drive home, I get this email. I’m like, ‘Oh, it’s from Christopher Daniels. I’ll check it, who knows?’ Boom, there it is. ‘We’d like you to do this with All Elite Wrestling.'”

Kip Sabian's AEW career so far

It's pretty evident why Christopher Daniels was interested in signing Kip Sabian to an AEW contract. He's still a relatively young performer who possesses good in-ring skills and is extremely charismatic.

While he's yet to reach the level of success some of the other youngsters in AEW like Darby Allin and MJF have achieved, his progress has nonetheless been slow and steady.

Sabian performed in the main event of last week's AEW Dynamite. He and Miro lost to Chuck Taylor and Orange Cassidy in a memorable Arcade Anarchy match, culminating their months-long rivalry in the process.

What do you think is next for Kip Sabian in AEW? Will the on-screen association with his wife Penelope Ford yield success? Drop your thoughts in the comments section below.