Konnan addresses whether Tony Khan should fire 26-year-old AEW star

Wrestling Veteran Konnan questions if Tony Khan will fire a recently AEW returned star. The star being discussed is Jack Perry.

Jack Perry was suspended after a backstage altercation with CM Punk at All In. He finally returned to the Jacksonville-based promotion at Dynasty to help the Young Bucks win the AEW World Tag Team Championships. He was then escorted by security out of the ring.

On the most recent episode of Dynamite, Jack Perry confronted Tony to request him for Perry's reinstation. Despite agreeing, the Scapegoat punched him with the microphone, and then The Young Bucks went on to hit Tony Khan Driver on him. Following the attack Khan was seen wearing a neck brace during the NFL draft, which caught a lot of eyes.

Speaking on Keeping It 100 Official, Konnan asked if the AEW President would act against the Scapegoat, as he attacked him on television.

"The guy that punched him was Perry. So is he gonna fire any of these guys? Because he fired CM Punk for fighting with Perry and he suspended Perry. (...) There needs to be explanation why they are not being fired. Did not get over big with the live crowd. I thought the first time Tony coming out to doing an angle, it would be bigger and it wasn't," Konnan said. [45:07 - 45:26]

Tony Khan breaks silence after being attacked on Dynamite

Speaking on NFL Network, the AEW President claimed that the assault scared him and his family.

“I reinstated him Wednesday night on TBS by his own request. He repaid me by hitting me in the stomach with a microphone and then Matt and Nick pulled me up and gave me the Tony Khan Driver, which is really a spike piledriver,(...) It scared me and it scared my family," he said.

It will be interesting to see if Tony Khan intends to fire Jack Perry after his actions.

