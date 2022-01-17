"I've been more invested in him" - Why WCW legend finds Big E more interesting than top AEW star

Konnan hasn't been a big fan of Hangman Page ever since the star captured the AEW World Championship. The WCW veteran recently explained why WWE star Big E's journey was more captivating than The Cowboy's.

Page and Big E fulfilled their quest to become world champions last year when they dethroned Kenny Omega and Bobby Lashley respectively. Their journey to the top has been nothing short of inspiring. In some ways, it felt analogous to the way wrestling fans rallied behind them.

Yet on the Keepin It 100 podcast, Konnan said he was more invested in Big E's storyline than 'Hangman' Adam Page. The veteran argued that Big E's journey felt more compelling due to the star's initial association with The New Day before embarking on a solo route.

"Here's a problem. I'm not invested in The Cowboy [Hangman Page]. So Big E to me, I've been more invested in him because I kind of took a journey with him when he started with The New Day. Then when he broke up with The New Day, I was still kind of on the journey with him into getting the championship," Konnan said.

Meanwhile, Page never enthralled the WCW legend through his storyline that almost stretched over two years.

"This guy Cowboy, he just seemed like the guy that's been around for two years, and I'm not really into his storyline, you know. It's very hard for every character to have fresh storylines, but it could be fixed, you know. But I'm just not into the Cowboy," Konnan said.

Though the veteran agrees it is difficult to keep someone's character fresh on television, he thinks the company can freshen things up by pitching different storylines.

What's next for AEW World Champion Hangman Page?

The current world champion may not be as experienced as Big E, but he is steadily reaching the pinnacle of stardom. The Cowboy's recent feud with Bryan Danielson solidified him as the top star in the company.

The 30-year old star has a new challenger set in his sights, Lance Archer, who returned last week and assaulted the champion. The company appears to be planning a program between the two men ahead of the AEW Revolution pay-per-view.

