"They had their chance"- Konnan feels AEW has dropped the ball with former WWE Superstar

Konnan and Disco Inferno have often expressed their dismay over the booking of Adam Cole in AEW.

The former WWE Superstar was booked undefeated in the singles competition until the Revolution pay-per-view last month. Cole remained unsuccessful in dethroning "Hangman" Adam Page for the AEW World Championship in the main event. However, the 32-year-old has managed to earn another shot at Page's world title.

Speaking on Keepin It 100 podcast, Disco Inferno downplayed AEW's decision to stretch the storyline between Cole and Page. The WCW veteran also added that the company could have propelled any top-tier talent from their overstacked roster other than Cole to challenge for the coveted prize:

"The amount of guys that you have on your roster, you should not be going through two cycles of Adam Cole for the title here," Disco Inferno said. "You already went through one month, and everything angle, and he wrestled for the belt he lost. You got a ton of other guys, let's go to the next guy and the recycling another angle for Adam Cole to be fighting for the title here's like two and a half month angle, it's like you've got a lot of guys on your roster that like I think people would be more interested in seeing fighting for the title than Adam Cole again." [0:33- 1:02]

Konnan chimed in and added that AEW had missed the chance to put Adam Cole on a pedestal when he first came in. The veteran also feels The Panama City Playboy has become "lukewarm" now and is no longer as popular as he was upon his arrival:

"They had their chance when he first came in. He's so lukewarm right now," Konnan added. (1:25-1:30)

You can check out the entire clip from the podcast below:

Adam Cole and Hangman Adam Page will collide on AEW Rampage this week

The second chapter of the long-running rivalry between Adam Page and Adam Cole will be written this Friday when the two men collide in a Texas Deathmatch on Rampage.

With no weapons off-limits for the bout, it is evident that the stipulation will likely favor Cole. However, we've seen how far The Anxious Millennial Cowboy is willing to go to retain his title.

It will be interesting to see whether Page manages to stay on top of the mountain or if Cole ends his fairytale run with the title.

If you use any quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and credit Keepin It 100 podcast

A former WWE writer compares Cody Rhodes to Kim Kardashian here.

Edited by Pratik Singh

LIVE POLL Q. Do you agree with Konnan and Disco Inferno? Yes No 3 votes so far