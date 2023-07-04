Konnan feels "something's not clicking" for major AEW stars

WWE veteran Konnan is puzzled over why top AEW stars are not at the top of their game in the Jacksonville-based promotion. The stars in question are former World Trios Champions, The Elite.

The faction mentioned above has been part of AEW since day one. They worked with current WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes and Tony Khan to create the faction.

However, one of their friends, wrestling veteran Konnan is a bit confused about why the faction has been unable to showcase its full potential. During the recent episode of the Keepin' It 100 podcast, the WWE legend felt that despite their efforts to be the best in AEW, something is still missing in The Elite's performance.

“Yeah they can actually cut promos. I don’t know why they haven’t but… I don’t know what’s the deal with the Young Bucks because I find them very entertaining, obviously, there’s a bias because I actually like them personally and professionally. But every time I see them they always do something different, they do something creative. They’re always trying to dress up cheesy to get heat. They usually have good matches but something’s not clicking with them,” Konnan said. [02:47 - 03:10]

Konnan also mentioned that The Elite were off their game for a while before the issue with CM Punk.

“But that’s been going on for a while, even before Punk.” [03:25 - 03:29]

WWE veteran Disco Inferno claims The Elite are not suitable for weekly television on AEW

While speaking on the same podcast, the former WCW Cruiserweight Champion mentioned that he feels The Elite has not been able to cut good promos regularly on AEW television.

“I’ll say this one one of the criticisms I… well this is a basic criticism of The Elite. And the reason they haven’t elevated themselves is because they haven’t… You can count on five fingers, the amount of good promos they’ve done in three years. These guys just don’t have that Weekly TV Gift of Gab that like a lot of the other guys on the show have that makes them look like the stars. I think that’s the thing that’s hurting them," Disco Inferno said. [02:20 - 02:44]

Currently, The Elite are tangled in a feud with the Blackpool Combat Club. The two factions are set to settle their scores in a couple of weeks on AEW Dynamite in a Blood & Guts match.

Do you agree with Konnan and Disco Inferno? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit the Keepin' It 100 podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda when you use any quotes from this article.

Find out which wrestling legend respects both CM Punk & The Young Bucks right here

Poll : 0 votes