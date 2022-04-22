"You don't have to do that anymore"- Konnan requests WWE legend stop putting his body at risk in AEW

WCW legend Konnan recently advised Jeff Hardy to stop performing stunts in AEW.

From jumping off a ladder to diving off the ledge wall, the former WWE Superstar has continued to pull off high-risk taking maneuvers throughout The Hardys' feud with AFO. While his breath-taking performances are reminiscent of his early days, it has raised concerns over the 44-year-old star potentially risking his body.

Speaking on the Keepin It 100 podcast, Konnan asserted that Jeff Hardy has already carved an unmatched legacy for himself. Keeping that in mind, the veteran doesn't think Jeff needs to continue taking bumps in the ring anymore.

Here's what the WCW veteran has to say about The Enigmatic Soul putting his body at risk after being well past his prime:

"This is the only thing I will say about Jeff. Bro, it's not necessary to be taking those ladder spots on TV and all these ridiculous bumps," said Konnan. "I know that you think that's what the people want. But you're already a legend. You already made it. You don't have to do that anymore. You did that to get to where you're at." [2:34-2:49]

You can listen to the entire Keepin It 100 podcast below:

Not too long ago, Matt Hardy revealed that Jeff had started varying his Swanton Bomb to protect his body.

Jeff Hardy is undefeated in AEW

Jeff Hardy has embarked on an impressive start to his AEW career.

Since reuniting with his brother, The Hardys have competed in three matches on Dynamite thus far. The brothers have clinched victories in every one of them.

Jeff recently made his debut on AEW: Dark and Elevation, where he teamed up with Matt in multi-man matches.

However, The Legend Thriller is still yet to make his singles debut. It will be interesting to see when the company decides to pull the trigger on Jeff's solo run in the company.

